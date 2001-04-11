Are You Pleasing Your Customers?
Then you're not doing enough. You need to astonish them.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you want to dazzle your clients, listen up!
- Go out of your way for loyal customers. Do them a favor: Locate a hard-to-find item, or, if your staff is tied up, do the work yourself.
- Underpromise and overdeliver. Do they need it in two weeks? Give it to them in one.
- Offer your best customers a benefit they didn't even know existed. Did they miss your coupon in the paper? Give them the discount anyway.
- Follow up, especially after a big order or a major project. Are they satisfied, or is there something else you can do for them?
- Above all, be honest. Don't oversell goods or services. Show them you have their best interests at heart, and you'll have a customer for life.