Grow Your Homebased Business
.even if you're going it alone.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
We asked some successful homebased business owners to share their best advice. Here's what they had to say:
- Be a good neighbor. Make sure your neighbors know what you're doing and that it won't impact them negatively.
- Word hard to balance home and work. This is hard for all entrepreneurs, but it's particularly difficult if you work and live in the same place.
- Be patient. There are few true overnight successes. Make a plan, and stick with it.
- Go that extra mile. Finding customers can be harder if you're homebased. So make sure you please the ones you have each and every time.
- Finally, get out of the house! Meet your friends or former colleagues for lunch. Join a group or association, or form an informal advisory board.