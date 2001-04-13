Are The Walls Closing In On You?

Maybe it's time for a bigger space.

April 13, 2001 1 min read

As you start searching for new digs, heed this advice:

Figure out how much space you really need. Don't guess; miscalculations can be costly.

Establish a budget. And don't forget to include relocation expenses in your plan.

Check out the building's power supply. Older structures may not have enough power for today's equipment-laden businesses.

Ask about the office's services and access. Can you get in 24 hours a day, seven days a week? Is the building heated or cooled at night and on weekends?

If all this sounds like too much for you to handle, consider hiring a consultant to do the legwork for you.