Are The Walls Closing In On You?
Maybe it's time for a bigger space.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As you start searching for new digs, heed this advice:
- Figure out how much space you really need. Don't guess; miscalculations can be costly.
- Establish a budget. And don't forget to include relocation expenses in your plan.
- Check out the building's power supply. Older structures may not have enough power for today's equipment-laden businesses.
- Ask about the office's services and access. Can you get in 24 hours a day, seven days a week? Is the building heated or cooled at night and on weekends?
If all this sounds like too much for you to handle, consider hiring a consultant to do the legwork for you.