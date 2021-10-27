Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Interview with Alkaline Water (WTER) CEO

Discussing what will drive the company forward in the coming months.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he is taking a look at Alkaline Water WTER.  Today the Chairman took some time to speak with Brian and give some insight into why WTER could become the next big thing in bottled water.  Brian also references his interview with Shaq, which you can see here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYojWyqLXf8).

- Zacks


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Can You Get Rich Off Basic Stock Index ETFs?

Tracey Ryniec

Stocks

ConforMIS (CFMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release

Stocks

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How to Get the Best Macy’s Black Friday 2021 Deals

NerdWallet

News and Trends

Taco Bell is Handing Out Free Tacos Next Week -- Here's How to Get Yours

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

inflation

Thanksgiving Will Be More Expensive This Year: Farm Bureau

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More