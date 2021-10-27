Interview with Alkaline Water (WTER) CEO

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he is taking a look at Alkaline Water WTER. Today the Chairman took some time to speak with Brian and give some insight into why WTER could become the next big thing in bottled water. Brian also references his interview with Shaq, which you can see here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYojWyqLXf8).

- Zacks

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research