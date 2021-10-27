XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $45.90, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 10.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPEV as it approaches its next earnings report date.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.67% and +223.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.73% lower. XPEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

