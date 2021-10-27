NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $192.41, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

NXPI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.74, up 61.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 25.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion, which would represent changes of +31.34% and +26.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXPI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NXPI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.24, so we one might conclude that NXPI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.