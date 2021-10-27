Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $80.68, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.

Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 4.98% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

RBLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RBLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

