Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Next Month? 2 You Need To Know About

2 Marijuana Stocks You Need to Know About in November 2021

Now is the time to find the top marijuana stocks to buy with how low the sector has dropped. For almost a year now the cannabis sector has gone through a downtrend. Some investors have had to cut their losses as others are holding. While holding their positions they same have bought the dips. The purpose of doing that is to lower the cost of their average position. With a lower average, it gives some investors a chance to see a little profit. As well even if they don’t see a profit they can have a better chance of breaking even and re-investing.

Yet for some investors who did buy marijuana stocks before the start of 2021 still may be faced with some issues. Meaning that even as they purchased the dips after mid-February there average may have been too high to bring down. So some of these investors had to cut their losses. But with how the market is performing some of those same people could invest once again. To which some may see better results than before it’s all about strategy and understanding the market. Part of the issue is in mid-2020 and early 2021 it didn’t seem like cannabis stocks were going to reach a ceiling.

So by going off that many felt things would further rise in the sector. However, this was not the case, and as the current market shows things have changed. Nevertheless, there is still a chance to invest in marijuana stocks and see some profit. For some, it’s about buying at the right time and remaining patient till things look better in the market. Just make sure you do your due diligence before you invest in any marijuana stocks. Below are some marijuana stocks to watch before the start of November.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch For Better Trading

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products. In the last month, the company has made some important news updates. Back on September 30th, the company announced it will hold a 3rd quarter conference call.

This conference call will take place on November 10th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Which will happen following the release of its third-quarter 2021 financial results after market close. Next, the company released news about how it took part in the A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference back on October 5th. In recent news, the company announced the inaugural recipients of the Good Green Grant Program. Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product.

As well as a product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Each organization selected fits one of Good Green’s core pillars: education, employment, and expungement. The three recipients received unrestricted grants of $75,000 that will be used to advance each organization’s mission. With continued success for the company, many feel this is why GTBIF stock is solid marijuana stock to watch in 2021.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In the last week, the company has released news about 2 big expansions. The first was one was in regards to Cresco Labs opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Tallahassee, Florida. Tallahassee is Cresco Labs’ first location in the Panhandle, 10th in Florida, and 39th nationwide. Next in more recent news Cresco announced the opening of another Sunnyside dispensary. Except for this time it’s located in Oakland Park, Florida.

To which this makes for Cresco’s 40th dispensary nationwide. In addition

Oakland Park is Cresco Labs’ second location in Broward County, fifth in South Florida, 11th in Florida. The progress of the company is only showing more growth and success for the company. Not to mention it is also building more faith for possible investors. Right now many investors are watching companies like Cresco Labs Inc. The reason is due to how low the sector has dropped investors are relying on success out of the market. The more progress or success a company has out of the market the more a person sees the value to invest in it.

Words From The Company

“Oakland Park marks our 40th Sunnyside dispensary nationwide as we continue to go deeper in strategic states to bring our award-winning brands to more patients and consumers every day,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “We’ve proven in both adult-use and medical markets like Illinois and Pennsylvania that when consumers have choice, our products are some of the most sought-after. I look forward to expanding access to these products across the state of Florida and taking market share.”