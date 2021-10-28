Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th

JBL, TX, GT, UFI, and BOKF have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 28, 2021.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. TX: This manufacturer of steel products across the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT: This manufacturer, developer, and distributor of tires and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

Unifi, Inc. UFI: This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus

BOK Financial Corporation BOKF: This financial holding company for BOKF, NA has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

BOK Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



