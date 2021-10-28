Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life,” said Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Pexels

The path of philanthropy has been taken by many. In this world of being kind, Indian corporates and philanthropists are synonymous to each other.

With an annual donation of INR 9,713 crore, Azim Premji (76), tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. He retains ‘India's most generous’ title for the second consecutive year. He donated INR 27 crore per day! Premji is the only living Indian to feature in ‘Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropists Of The Century’.

HCL’s Shiv Nadar(76), retains the second spot with an annual donation of INR 1,263 crore. With a donation of INR 577 crore, India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani (64), bagged the third spot in the philanthropy list.

EdelGive Foundation has partnered with Hurun India towards creating this report to understand philanthropic giving in the country.

This is the eighth annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India. Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2020-31 March 2021. This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021 features individuals who have donated INR 5 crore or more during the period under review.

“EdelGive Foundation and Hurun India have been collaborating on the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List for the last three years, during this, both organisations have had the privilege of documenting and analysing the constantly evolving patterns of philanthropic giving in India. This year, the list provides us with yet another important opportunity to gain profound insights into the mind-sets and motivations that drive philanthropy in India as it emerges from a paradigm-shifting COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Vidya Shah, executive chairperson, EdelGive Foundation.

Commenting on the launch, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “Six times in five years. The cumulative donation in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List has grown from just under INR 2,500 crore to more than INR 14,750 crore today. Considering the current wealth creation velocity in India, in five years, I expect the cumulative donation to grow to at least INR 30,000 crore. The stories of the entrepreneurs help tell the story of modern philanthropy in India today”