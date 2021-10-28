Science fiction or reality? Xpeng announces the first commercial model of a flying car

Flying have been imagined in different ways by various fictional universes in books, movies, and television series. For several years now, it has been rumored that some companies are working on bringing it to life, but there has been no commitment to make it available to the public until now.

Xpeng

Xpeng is a Chinese company founded by He Xiaopeng and is dedicated to creating electric cars. On Sunday together with HT Aero they announced their new product: a flying car. The vehicle will operate on the ground and in the air using two propellers on its sides that will allow it to fly like a drone. These mechanical arms increase the dimension of the vehicle significantly, so the car will not be able to take off if it does not have enough space for the propellers.

It will be available from 2024, although HT Aero says the final design will likely change by then. The model has had 15,000 successful test flights, showing the safety of the vehicle. The car will be able to reach a speed of 128 km / h and carry up to 200 kg of weight. It will also have several precautions to take care of the passenger as a parachute in case of emergency , the company said.

Its production has been financed around 500 million dollars provided by investors who see the car with great potential in the future. He Xiaopeng, the founder of the company believes that by 2040 10-15% of the Chinese population will be driving flying cars.