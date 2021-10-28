These Are The 10 Best-Performing Hedge Funds In Q2 2021

Global hedge fund assets reached an estimated $3.96 trillion as of June 30, according to Hedge Fund Research (HFR). This was an increase of 4.2% from three months earlier, marking the fifth straight quarterly increase in assets. Further, HFR estimates that net inflows in Q2 were $12.3 billion, more than double its first-quarter estimate. For the quarter that ended in June, the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index returned 4%, compared to 5.8% in Q1. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing hedge funds in Q2 2021.

Ten Best-Performing Hedge Funds In Q2 2021

We have used the quarterly return data from insidermonkey.com to rank the 10 best-performing hedge funds in Q2 2021.

Shah Capital Management (>50%)

Founded in 2005, Shah Capital specializes in global investment services. Himanshu H. Shah founded the firm after working for 10 years at UBS. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Antero Resources, Renesola, China Yuchai International and Genworth Financial. Shah is the fund manager at Shah Capital Management, and it is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hein Park Capital Management (>56%)

Founded in 2019, Hein Park is an investment management firm that focuses on distressed debt/credit. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Denbury, the Spdr S&P 500 ETF Trust (PUT), Vici Properties, and Frontier Communications Pare. Courtney Carson is the fund manager at Hein Park Capital, and it is headquartered in New York.

Sailingstone Capital Partners (>56%)

Founded in 2013, Sailingstone is an investment advisory firm that offers investment solutions in the natural resources sector. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Range Resources, Antero Resources, Turquoise Hill Resources and Pdc Energy. Mackenzie B. Davis and Kenneth L. Settles Jr are the fund managers at Sailingstone Capital Partners, and it is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hill Path Capital (>56%)

Founded in 2015, Hill Path Capital is a private investment firm that focuses on public and private debt and equity. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Seaworld Entertainment, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Golden Entertainment. Scott Ross, who is also its founder, is the fund manager at Hill Path Capital, and it is headquartered in New York.

Horizon Asset Management (>76%)

Founded in 2001, Horizon is an asset management company that manages assets for institutional investors. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Texas Pacific Land, Franco Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals and Caci International. Murray Stahl is the fund manager at Horizon Asset Management, and the company’s portfolio value is more than $4.909 billion.

Parian Global Management (>85%)

Founded in 2018, Parian is an investment firm that aims to invest in dynamic industries and companies backed by intensive fundamental primary research. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Vapotherm, Renalytix Ai, Payoneer Global and Clearpoint Neuro. Zachary Miller is the fund manager at Parian Global Management, and it is headquartered in New York.

Ursa Fund Management (>91%)

Founded in 2013, Ursa Fund Management is an investment adviser that serves as an adviser to Ursa Fund Partners. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: the Spdr S & P 500 ETF Trust (PUT), Meta Materials (PUT), Brookfield Property Partners, and Meredith. Andrew Hahn is the fund manager at Ursa Fund Management, and it is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bulldog Investors (>93%)

Founded in 1992, Bulldog is an investment advisor that offers services to many private investment funds and the Special Opportunities Fund. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Central Securities, General American Investors, the Boulder Growth & Income Fund, and Suro Capital Corp. Phillip Goldstein, Andrew Dakos and Steven Samuels are the fund managers at Bulldog Investors, which is headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

IvyRock Asset Management (>105%)

Founded in 2011, IvyRock is a Shanghai-based hedge fund manager that manages an array of funds through its asset management business. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo, Upwork and Coinbase Global. IvyRock Asset Management has ten stocks in its portfolio with a total value of over $150 million. Charles Huang is the manager at IvyRock Asset Management, and it is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Alden Global Capital (>199%)

Founded in 2007, Alden Global is an investment advisory firm that puts money in alternative investments. It focuses on the media space, especially distressed newspaper companies. The hedge fund's top four holdings are: Devon Energy, Scorpio Tankers, Euronav, and Baker Hughes Co. Randall Smith is the manager at Alden Global, and it is headquartered in Manhattan, New York.