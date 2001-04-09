Fast-Food Chains Win Awards

<b></b>

April 9, 2001

Milford, Connecticut-Subway Restaurants' Subway Selects gourmet sandwiches have been chosen by Nation's Restaurant News as winner of a 2001 MenuMasters Award for Best Menu/Line Extension. The award recognizes research and development departments for innovative products rolled out within the past year as part of a permanent menu addition.

The Subway Selects sauces and sandwiches were introduced in August 2000 after one-and-a-half years of market research, field-testing and refinement. New breads were also introduced at this time.

The four sauces-honey mustard, horseradish, asiago caesar and southwestern-were developed by Subway to accompany certain sandwiches already on its menu.

"We are very proud of our Subway Selects gourmet sandwiches," said Suzanne Greco, Subway director of research and development. "The entire process from start to finish was a tremendous team effort."

Awards will be presented May 19 at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. -Subway

Atlanta-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits earned a Gold Award in the Customer Service category of the 2001 Restaurants and Institutions Choice in Chains awards. The award marks the second time Popeyes has been recognized by the publication's readers. In 1999, Popeyes earned a Gold Award in the Top Chicken Chain segment.

"Winning the Restaurants and Institutions Choice in Chains award is especially meaningful because it is voted on by our customers," said John Luther, president of Popeyes. "This award shows that our customers value the emphasis we put on hospitality in our restaurants."

The Restaurants and Institutions Choice in Chains awards are based on a national survey of restaurant consumers who rate chains on the basis of seven attributes: food quality, menu variety, value, service, atmosphere, cleanliness and convenience. The awards are divided into 14 categories by market segment. -AFC Enterprises