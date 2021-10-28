Molina Healthcare's (MOH) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Fall Y/Y

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. However, the bottom line declined 15.8% year over year due to higher expenses.



Total operating revenues of $7 billion beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. The top line rose 40.2% year over year on increased membership and higher premium revenues.

Quarterly Operational Update

The company’s net income totaled $143 million, down 22.7% year over year due to the impact from the net effect of COVID-19 on the third quarter.



Premium revenues for the company increased 43% year over year on the back of the positive effect of acquisitions as well as organic membership.



Total operating expenses shot up 44.1% year over year to $6.8 billion due to higher medical care costs, general and administrative expenses, and premium tax expenses.



Molina Healthcare’s interest expenses climbed 11.1% year over year to $30 million.



Total membership at the end of the third quarter stands at 4.8 billion, up 20% year over year.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2021)

Molina Healthcare’s cash and cash equivalents rose 4.9% to $4.3 billion from the level at 2020 end.



Total assets rose 15.7% from the level at 2020 end to $11 billion.



The company’s shareholder equity improved 20.1% from the figure at 2020 end to $2.5 billion.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities stood at $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 154% year over year.

2021 Guidance

Following third-quarter results, the company raised its outlook for the full year.



Premium revenue growth is projected to be more than $26.5 billion, higher than the previous guidance of $25 billion.



Total revenues for 2021 are anticipated to be no less than $27.5 billion.



Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings guidance of not less than $13.25 per share.

Among other players from the medical space that have reported third-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Tenet Healthcare Corp. THC and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA beat respective estimates.

