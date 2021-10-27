1inch Price Predictions: Where Can the 1INCH Crypto Go After New Exchange Listing?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, 1Inch (CCC: 1INCH-USD ) is among the biggest gainers in the crypto world. Tokens for this relatively young cryptocurrency have skyrocketed in recent days. Accordingly, investors appear to be looking at the range of 1inch price predictions out there.

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

1INCH crypto has seen interest explode of late largely due to a key listing. The Korean crypto exchange Upbit recently announced it would be listing 1INCH for Korean traders. As with any listing, these moves have outsized effects on a given token’s value. That’s because more liquidity into any token is generally a good thing. With so much capital chasing the high returns in the crypto space, investors are on the lookout for such listings.

To date, this effect has resulted in rather impressive performance for recently listed tokens on U.S. exchanges. However, given the global nature of crypto, investors are broadening their view of late.

In this context, let’s dive into where the experts see 1INCH headed from here.

1inch Price Predictions: Where Is the Crypto Headed From Here?

For context, 1INCH currently trades at $5.61 per token, at the time of writing.

Gov Capital forecasts 1INCH could be worth $2.40 in one year’s time.

WalletInvestor’s one-year forecast for 1INCH is also below its current value. This site suggests this token could hit $3.33 in one year.

CryptoNewsz puts forward a five-year price target of $60.94 on 1INCH, implying upside of nearly 2,300%.

CoinQuora thinks $10 isn’t out of the question for 1INCH this year, should the stars align.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post 1inch Price Predictions: Where Can the 1INCH Crypto Go After New Exchange Listing? appeared first on InvestorPlace.