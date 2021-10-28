- Zacks

According to Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, Europe is churning in a profound geopolitical way. He’s with me now to explain further.

1. John, what exactly does this mean?

2. So, if this is hinged on current events, then who do you feel is most likely to lead the global dialogue for Europe?

3. You brought up Marco Polo’s home city in a commentary you wrote recently on this. How does that factor in here?

4. What impact will all this have on the global economy going forward?

5. Is this more concerning than published reports that China may be headed for a deeper slowdown than originally anticipated, especially with their energy crisis?

6. How can supply chain issues slow down the global economy?

7. A full fall Zacks Rank system showed 6 strong sectors. Let’s look at stocks in the top three… Applied Materials AMAT in Infotech, Alcoa AA in the industrial group and BRT Apartments Corp. BRT in financials.

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the global economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research