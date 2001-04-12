The Maids Revitalizes Brand With Added Services, New Look

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Omaha, Nebraska-Competition, marketplace differentiation and the introduction of a new profit center for franchisees were the reasons behind re-branding The Maids International, a 20-year-old maid service.

"We are in the midst of adding to our regular maid service with additional services that focus on time-savings and convenience," said Dan Bishop, founder and president of The Maids International. "This was the right time to give our logo a facelift while also incorporating our new method of business."

The Maids' additional services include carpet cleaning, complete window cleaning, valet dry cleaning and laundry service, and furnace filter change. These additional home services were created as a separate business for qualified The Maids' franchisees with minimal investment.

The Maids re-branding will go through three phases: brand research, logo redesign, and finally, a national advertising campaign.

The Maids conducted the brand research campaign in Birmingham, Alabama; Chicago; Boston; Washington, DC; Los Angeles and Dallas. The survey results indicated that The Maids' yellow car had measurable and significant recognition; further results identified factors important to consumers when selecting a home-cleaning service.

Based on these results, it was determined that The Maids should modify its brand positioning and test a refined brand identity for appeal. The next step was to try new logo designs through focus group research.

The focus groups believed the addition of "home services" was an important element of The Maids' identity, citing that it provides valuable definition of what the company does. Along with the strength of home services, the modified brand marries the most recognizable aspects of The Maids-the vacuum "d" and the yellow car-in one succinct package.

After the research was completed and a stronger brand was identified, the final step is to put together a highly targeted national media program designed to build brand recognition and support local advertising and marketing efforts.

"We are researching various alternatives such as promotions and strategic alliances to enhance our national advertising effort," Bishop said. "Right now we're in the planning stages, but we have some exciting ideas for marketing in the future." -The Maids International

