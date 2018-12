<b></b>

April 13, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Heathrow, Florida-Sobik's International Franchising Inc., the franchisor of 30 Sobik's submarine shops in central Florida, said it is looking at "strategic" acquisitions and plans to expand its store system by 30 percent over the next 12 months as part of its growth push. Sobik's parent, Ultimate Franchise Systems Inc., holds about an 85 percent stake in the chain. -Ultimate Franchise Systems Inc.