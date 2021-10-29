Well Read: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivering laser quality text and resembling real paper for easy reading

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon’s all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display and a smaller 10.2-mm bezel for a more sleek, flush design.

Kindle

The Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivering laser quality text and resembling real paper for easy reading. To help you read as much as possible, Kindle Paperwhite has fast USB-C charging, which takes only 2.5 hours to reach full capacity.

The device features tons of other functions to enrich your reading experience, such as Whispersync, which saves bookmarks and annotations, Word Wise, which provides short definitions that automatically appear above difficult word, and Book Covers, which allow you to see the covers of the title you’re reading on the lock screen.

And as with all Kindle e-readers, the new Paperwhite comes with instant access to the Kindle Store. 

Related: Style And Substance: Apple iPhone 13

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

More About Technology

Facebook

Facebook changes its name and will now be called ...

Paola Pérez Sirvent
Main Street Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Developed Tech to Help People Battle IBS

Entrepreneur Staff
Finance

How Consumer Sentiment Is Changing Towards Electric Vehicles

Aman Jain

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

We Got Funded: Live Video Engagement Platform Getbee Raises US$1.8 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Pamella de Leon

Pamella de Leon

Communication Strategies

Abu-Dhabi Based Giisty Is On A Mission To Restructure How Organizational Communication Works

Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Entrepreneurship in KSA

Startup Spotlight: Edama Organic Solutions Is On A Mission To Reform Saudi Arabia's Approach To Waste

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Read More