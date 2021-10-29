These Are The Top Ten Meme Cryptocurrencies

Meme coins have been among the most valuable digital assets this year, and thus, the market is getting flooded with such coins. In simple words, meme coins are cryptocurrencies that are inspired by jokes on social media or the internet. The primary difference between meme coins and other cryptocurrencies is that the latter have been created to address real-world problems, while meme coins lack any real purpose. Let’s take a look at the top ten meme cryptocurrencies.

Top Ten Meme Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap of the coins (as of Oct. 28, 2021) from coinmarketcap.com to rank the top ten meme cryptocurrencies. Following are the top ten meme cryptocurrencies:

DOGGY (DOGGY; >$36 million)

These are 10,000 unique, pixilated, generative NFTs (non-fungible tokens). All these NFTs feature dog avatars with varying characteristics, such as color, tongue stretching, dog types, eye blinking and avatars with accessories (such as glasses, scarves and hats). The presence of these characteristics determines the coins rarity and price. It is currently trading around $0.009574 and has gained more than 30% in the last seven days. DOGGY has an all-time high of $0.0909 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0013 (June 2021).

SafeMoon Inu (SMI; >$61 million)

Launched in May 2021, it is a community driven meme & gaming token. SafeMoon is developing SMI Play, which is a crypto gaming platform. It is currently trading around $0.00006857 and has gained more than 270% in the last seven days. SafeMoon Inu has an all-time high of $0.00007814 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00000074 (June 2021).

Tiger King (TKING; >$72 million)

It is an ERC20 token that is inspired by the popular Netflix series of the same name. Tiger King is the first celebrity token and a utility token as well. ChainChat, which is one of its dApps, features private wallet-to-wallet messaging. It is currently trading around $0.0001095 and has gained more than 10% in the last seven days. Tiger King has an all-time high of $0.1411 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00000007 (August 2021).

MonaCoin (MONA; >$94 milllion)

It is an open source peer-to-peer payment network. MonaCoin gained the limelight after it was reported that a man bought a plot of land in Nagano with MonaCoin. It is currently trading around $1.44 and has lost more than 3% in the last seven days. MonaCoin has an all-time high of $20.23 (Dec. 2017) and an all-time low of $0.0196 (Jan. 2015).

CumRocket (CUMMIES; >$103 million)

It is a deflationary token that introduces the adult industry to web3. CUMMIES supports payments on the adult content platform. Moreover, CumRocket offers creators an easy way to monetize their content. It is currently trading around $0.07566 and has gained more than 50% in the last seven days. CumRocket has an all-time high of $0.2888 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001414 (April 2021).

Hoge Finance (HOGE; >$266 million)

Fair-launched in February 2021, it is a community-driven DeFi auto-staking ERC-20 token that has a capped and deflationary supply. Initially, the project was meant to be a deflationary “Doge but DeFi” but now it has a more philanthropic and utilitarian roadmap. It is currently trading around $0.0006198 and has gained more than 270% in the last seven days. Hoge Finance has an all-time high of $0.0009634 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0000007 (Feb. 2021).

Samoyedcoin (SAMO; >$383 million)

It is Solana’s memecoin that aims to be community-owned and fun. Samoyedcoin wants to help Solana's ecosystem to grow further by appealing beyond its core of highly technological coins. It is currently trading around $0.156 and has gained more than 350% in the last seven days. Samoyedcoin has an all-time high of $0.2452 (Oct. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00115 (May 2021).

Dogelon Mars (ELON; >$550 million)

Dogelon Mars claims to be an interplanetary currency. It is currently trading around $0.000001367 and has gained more than 90% in the last seven days. Dogelon Mars has an all-time high of $0.00003263 (July 2021).

SHIBA INU (SHIB; >$36,681 million)

Created in August 2020, this coin lists itself as the “DOGECOIN KILLER” and aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm. It is currently trading around $0.00006741 and has gained more than 130% in the last seven days. SHIBA INU has an all-time high of $0.00008845 (Oct. 2021).

Dogecoin (DOGE; >$37,985 million)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, this crypto is based on the "doge" Internet meme and its logo features a Shiba Inu. People use this coin to tip users on Reddit and Twitter for creating or sharing good content. It is currently trading around $0.2836 and has gained more than 14% in the last seven days. Dogecoin has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).