Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Hazardous chemicals found in food from chains like McDonald's and Pizza Hut

A group of researchers analyzed different food chain products and found plasticizer compounds that can cause cancer, infertility and asthma.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The George Washington University conducted a study in which they found alarming information about the food offered by various fast food restaurants. In addition to the fact that they are harmful to health due to the amount of fat and sugar they contain, toxic elements have been found within them.

Giorgi Iremadze vía Unsplash

To obtain the results, the group of scientists analyzed 64 different products from the McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Tex-Mex Taco Bell and Chipotle chains. They ordered everything from nuggets to burritos and found that 81% of the food contained DnBP phthalates and 70% DEHP phthalates.

Both compounds are used as plasticizers, they are used in the production of things like industrial pipes, rubber gloves, shampoos, soaps and vinyl floors. Obviously, they are not suitable for consumption and doing so can be very harmful to health, causing cancer, thyroid disease, smaller testicles, infertility, as well as behavioral problems and attention deficit disorders in children, among others . .

Ami Zota, who is the co-author of the study, mentions that her greatest concern is towards low-income Americans as they often do not have access to other food options.

More About Health

News and Trends

Breast cancer awareness campaigns can do a better job supporting women who've received a stage 4 diagnosis, instead of focusing only on early detection and 'beating cancer'

Rachel Kraus

News and Trends

State spending on anti-poverty programs could substantially reduce child abuse and neglect

Paul J. Chung

News and Trends

Here's When Your Elementary Schooler May Be Able to Get Their Covid Vaccine

Kenny Herzog

Kenny Herzog

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Asian Spider Takes Hold in Georgia, Sends Humans Scurrying

Marketing Strategies

3 Types of Content that Creators Can Use to Market Their NFT Projects

Max Desiak

cryptocurrencies

They launch a cryptocurrency inspired by 'The Squid Game'. Its value rises to $ 7.79 in 24 hours

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More