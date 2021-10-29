Hazardous chemicals found in food from chains like McDonald's and Pizza Hut

The George Washington University conducted a study in which they found alarming information about the food offered by various fast food restaurants. In addition to the fact that they are harmful to due to the amount of fat and sugar they contain, toxic elements have been found within them.

Giorgi Iremadze vía Unsplash

To obtain the results, the group of scientists analyzed 64 different products from the McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Tex-Mex Taco Bell and Chipotle chains. They ordered everything from nuggets to burritos and found that 81% of the food contained DnBP phthalates and 70% DEHP phthalates.

Both compounds are used as plasticizers, they are used in the production of things like industrial pipes, rubber gloves, shampoos, soaps and vinyl floors. Obviously, they are not suitable for consumption and doing so can be very harmful to health, causing cancer, thyroid disease, smaller testicles, infertility, as well as behavioral problems and attention deficit disorders in children, among others . .

Ami Zota, who is the co-author of the study, mentions that her greatest concern is towards low-income Americans as they often do not have access to other food options.