Martha Stewart Launches New Holiday-Themed CBD Line

The one and only Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands have jointly launched a new CBD line Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies in partnership with Canada's Canopy Growth Corp.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

On Thursday, the "Domestic Diva" confirmed the rollout of the sweet new line of permanent and limited-edition Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler. The limited edition will be available only during the upcoming holiday season.

Wellness wishes for the holidays

“I’m grateful for the engaged community we’ve cultivated in just one year since launching Martha Stewart CBD,” Stewart said. “Perfecting our first-ever flavor extension for the fan-favorite gummies with our customers in mind has been nothing short of an incredible experience. It’s a pleasure to bring the benefits of CBD to a wider audience, and our new product offerings are a convenient and delicious way to make wellness an easier choice, every day.”

These new products are arriving on the heels of the first anniversary of the launch of the Martha Stewart CBD brand. Over the last year, the lifestyle guru’s CBD brand was one the fastest growing in the market, with 20% quarter-over-quarter growth.

New product details

The Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Harvest Medley Gummies: Stewart said the new gummies were made with the most requested flavors, green apple, concord grape, and pomegranate, and contain 100% hemp-derived isolate. The sweets come in three sizes: 1) a 30-count offering with a price tag of $34.99; 2) a 10-count offering at $12.99, and 3) a 3-count offering for $3.99.

Limited-edition holiday offering, Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons: Consumers can look forward to a CBD version of one of Stewart’s favorite peppermint candies, produced in partnership with Hammonds Candies, a confection company with over 100 years in the candy-making business. Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons are cheerfully packaged for the holidays, making them the perfect gift. A 5 oz bag is available for $12.99

CBD Holiday Gummy Sampler

The 72-count gummy sampler is made using six gourmet flavors – blood orange, calamondin, grapefruit, kumquat, eyer lemon and Persian lime – and are packaged in a silver snowflake box, which is selling for $64.99.