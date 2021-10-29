Platzi will award 100 scholarships to women in the area of technology

A recent study by LinkedIn maintains that in technology companies in Mexico, only 25% of the workforce is made up of women; while in the careers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, they represent 30% of all students. This disparity prevails despite the fact that the incorporation of women into the technological world is key to guaranteeing diversity and innovation in the industry.

Amy Hirschi vía Unsplash

The positive side is that there are more and more initiatives that make it easier for women to acquire technological skills to improve their work profile. Online learning has played a relevant role in adding more women to the industry, since it allows them to acquire specific and applicable knowledge in an agile and convenient way for them.

In this sense, Platzi , a platform for professional education in technology, knows first-hand the growing interest of women in learning these topics, since in less than a year, the participation of women grew 128% on the platform. Likewise, the Web Development, Digital Marketing and Data Science programs are in the top 5 in demand by women, with an average growth of 160%.

To continue this momentum, the platform seeks to grant scholarships to the 100 women who stand out for their performance during the next Platzi Day, to be held on October 29, 30 and 31. During this period, the platform will give free access to more than 700 courses, such as Web Development, JavaScript, Digital Advertising, Product Design, Data Science and Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, among others.

“We are looking for more women to learn about technology so they can access jobs in an industry that has higher demand and higher salaries. Platzi offers them a safe place and with a methodology that works. Our impact study has shown that our students increase their income between 2X and 10X after learning between 12 and 18 months ”, says Ingrid Zúñiga, director of communications at Platzi.

How can I participate?

To participate you must register at platzi.com/day/.

Learn everything you can during October 29, 30 and 31.

Fill out the form.

At the end of the event, Platzi will review the most outstanding advances, select and contact the women who have met the requirements. The scholarship will last one year.