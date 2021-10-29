NiSource (NI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NiSource, Inc NI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 3, before the market opens. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 87.28%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

- Zacks

Factors to Consider

NiSource’s quarterly results are likely to benefit from strong residential demand and improving demand from the industrial and commercial space. New gas and electric rates effective for different units this year are expected to have boosted its upcoming earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $990.11million, which indicates an increase of 9.71% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share stands at 10 cents, which indicates an 11.11% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Edison International EIX is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Edison International (EIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research