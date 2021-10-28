EverGrow Crypto Sparks Interest as EGC Declares Itself the Fastest-Growing Coin

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Today, the EverGrow (CCC:EGC-USD) crypto is trending among retail investors. It seems that following the wild price action in meme currencies like Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), investors are looking for the next big thing.

Source: Shutterstock

So what makes EverGrow stand out? Well, one of the key factors investors in the crypto space look for is adoption. On this front, it appears EverGrow is among the top tokens.

Now, gauging just how fast a token is growing depends on a number of factors. Adoption is of course important to consider. However, capital flows into particular tokens, the value of the underlying networks for these tokens, and the overall momentum seen in the price action of EverGrow or its peers should be taken into consideration.

That said, this token has made a bold claim on this front. Let’s dive into what’s behind the hype with EGC right now.

EverGrow Crypto Seeing Significant Investor Interest

Today, EverGrow crypto released an intriguing press release. The company titled the release “EverGrow Coin the Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Reaches 40K holders and Distributes $7 Million in Rewards.” Among the reasons for this growth is the company’s “revolutionary rewards system.”

Interesting, to say the least.

This self-proclaimed status as the “fastest growing cryptocurrency” has brought a lot of attention to EGC today. A token whose market data are not currently listed on CoinMarketCap.com, this is among the growing number of tokens that are flying under the radar. Investors looking to pick up tokens of such fast-moving cryptocurrencies may be intrigued by such press releases.

Indeed, whether EGC turns out to be a big winner, or among the thousands of crypto projects that fall by the wayside, remains to be seen. This is a highly speculative space, and investors have done well getting in early on various tokens. That said, it’s unclear how to project which direction any given token will head.

Accordingly, EGC may be a token to keep on one’s radar for right now. I’m currently on the sidelines with these small-cap tokens. However, aggressive growth investors may want to throw some funny money at such options. Indeed, you never know what can happen.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams

More From InvestorPlace

The post EverGrow Crypto Sparks Interest as EGC Declares Itself the Fastest-Growing Coin appeared first on InvestorPlace.