Lil' Kim Makes a Big Cannabis Announcement

Lil' Kim is officially a cannabis entrepreneur. At last week's MJBizCon in Las Vegas, she announced she'll partner with superbad inc. and CampNova after a lengthy R&D and market-watching process.

"I've been working on this for about two and a half to three years," Kim says.

The "Go Awff" rapper noted she'd be taking a very hands-on role in the brand. A seasoned smoker, who surrounds herself with authentic, avid smokers known for their contributions to the cannabis smoking culture, she says she's been testing her product for a while, ensuring the weed was up to her standards.

"I've always been the type of person who will try it out," she says. "I tested this, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is that gas."

A gradual launch

Aphrodisiac is set to hit California shelves in 2022, with launches in New York, Michigan, and New Jersey to follow. According to superbad inc CMO Emery "Wolf" Morrison, the plan is to release Lil' Kim's cannabis products in phases with exclusive curated content and swag not available anywhere else. Aphrodisiac will feature custom strains and a line of premium cannabis products.

A new voice for women in cannabis

Lil' Kim says she wants to advocate for and support women in and around the cannabis space.

"I am empowering other women and like-minded people who are willing to work hard, like myself," she says. "I plan on mastering this craft while Superbad inc. works alongside a superbad girl."

Kim aims to develop workshops offering guidance and resources to support other women and minority entrepreneurs interested in leaping into the cannabis industry.

"By joining forces with Lil' Kim and CampNova, we have the opportunity to empower more women and minorities — in or trying to enter the cannabis space," says Carlos Dew, founder of superbad. "These types of business ventures foster meaningful conversations that stem beyond products, hip hop or fashion but empower our communities and culture."