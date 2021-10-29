More quality in Mexican women's boxing but lower payouts

This Saturday, October 30, in one of the most anticipated matches, two of the pioneers of current boxing in Mexico will face: Mariana “Barby” Juárez and Jacqueline “La Princesa Azteca” Nava .

Both boxers are a fundamental part of the history of women's boxing in Mexico because they are, together with Ana María “La Guerrera” Torres , the first women to venture into this sport in recent decades.

Even though women's boxing has proven to be a profitable and growing business, female boxers' salaries do not grow in the same way.

Female boxers have mentioned it in interviews for various media: although there are more and more women training boxing and fighting professionally, salaries for them have been stagnant for more than 20 years.

Mariana “Barby” Juárez is one of those who have struggled the most over the years to demand more equitable monetary conditions for them. After an arduous workout in her gym , she takes time to rest and to comment that, although technique and level are increasingly recognized in Mexican women's boxing , the fact that women do the same sport is still unfair. female boxers earn less than their peers.

How Women's Boxing Saved Profits

Media, promoters and athletes are part of this fruitful boxing business in Mexico .

Although at the beginning, not everything was easy, because with the first television broadcasts in the early 50s, boxing underwent certain changes, among them the fact that the fans no longer attended the arenas or the arenas as often because the Fights could now be seen on television, which affected the profits of the owners of these establishments.

In addition, boxing gyms were no longer attended by people to see their idols, which also affected the influx of fans who signed up to train as (or alongside) their favorite boxers .

But the entry of television and the media in general to boxing , made it a spectacle sport , in which the possibilities of generating large sums of money for broadcasting rights, sponsorships, promotions and other actions increased.

It was then that the big boxing businessmen began to see an attraction in women's fights that could help them increase their diminished profits in the face of less public attendance.

And this is how little by little these women's boxing matches have positioned themselves among the favorites of a large part of the fans of this sport, because as both female boxers and fans coincide, women's fights are often more entertaining than men's.

Female boxers continue to fight for fairer payouts and higher earnings

Unfortunately when it comes to payments, the conditions are uneven: it is estimated that throughout the world the payment to women boxers has never exceeded a million dollars, they barely remain in tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. Although organizations like the World Boxing Council set minimum bags of between 15 thousand and 35 thousand dollars per fight, the boxers receive less than the agreed sums.

In the case of Mexico , the situation of women's boxing is more serious, since the payments to the champions have never exceeded one million pesos, although the amounts are higher in the contracts.

In contrast, for men the payouts per fight are considerably higher: boxers like Canelo Álvarez, receive up to 35 million dollars, 15 for the purse and 20 for television rights.

According to the female boxers, what is needed in women's boxing is greater promotion and publicity of women's fights, since it has been seen that they are attractive fights for the fans. In addition to more fair and transparent deals, in which they really receive what they are promised.