Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $20.69, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 14.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 6.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

SBLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SBLK to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 657.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $406.04 million, up 102.79% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3741.18% and +96.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBLK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.03% higher. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SBLK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.66.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

