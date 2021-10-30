Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Calaveritas for Day of the Dead: Entrepreneur Special

What makes a Dia de Muertos skull so delicious for the living and the dead?

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What makes a Dia de Muertos skull so delicious for the living and the dead? Juana Alarcón and other entrepreneurs of this sweet tell us how their families have produced skulls of flavors for November 2 for several generations and how they seek to diversify beyond the festivities for the Faithful Dead.

In this special of # NegociosDíaDeMuertos we bring you stories of entrepreneurs like you who face real problems and who tell us how they overcome it without magic tricks, if not with real effort every day.

Learn more in the video!

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

4 Tips for Landing More Guests on Your Podcast

Ginni Saraswati

Entrepreneurs

The 4 Biggest Problems Causing Entrepreneurs Unnecessary Stress

Daniel Scott

Daniel Scott

Leadership

4 Ways to Disrupt the Commercial Real-Estate Market

Robert Finlay

Robert Finlay

Read More