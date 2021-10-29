Catecoin Crypto: 14 Things for Investors to Know About $CATE as the Meme Coin Claws Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Catecoin (CCC:CATE-USD) is seeing massive gains on Friday as the meme crypto does well with traders.

Let’s jump into Catecoin below with what investors need to know about the crypto.

Catecoin is a crypto that offers a DeFi Meme platform.

This is an actual place for creators to make and share memes with other users.

Users of the service can choose to pay creators with their CATE tokens.

The platform also allows traders to earn by holding the crypto, or when using it.

To go along with this, the platform also allows users to turn their memes into NFTs.

However, there is a barrier to entry for making memes on the platform.

Users must hold at least 5 million tokens to be eligible for posting.

That may seem high but the tokens are tracking for fractions of a cent right now.

Currently, it would take a little over a $10 investment to acquire the 5 million tokens needed to post.

Several exchanges are already offering Catecoin.

That includes PancakeSwap, HotBit, Bilaxy, and others.

Catecoin specifically compares itself to rival meme cryptos Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) and Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD

(CCC: ) and Dogecoin (CCC: That includes its token supply of 100 trillion, as compared to SHIB’s 1 quadrillion tokens and DOGE’s unlimited token supply.

It also notes its 15% APY, as well as its usage on a meme and gaming platform.

CATE is up 42.1% over a 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.

