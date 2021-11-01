These Are The Ten Top Muni Minnesota Funds
If you are confident about the growth in a particular region or state, then investing in the municipal securities of those regions is a good way to earn returns with...
If you are confident about the growth in a particular region or state, then investing in the municipal securities of those regions is a good way to earn returns with minimal risk. So, if you are confident with Minnesota’s growth prospects, then one way to invest is through Muni Minnesota portfolios. These funds invest a minimum of 80% of assets in municipal debt (of any duration). Moreover, the interest from such securities is usually exempt from federal and Minnesota state taxes. Let’s take a look at the ten top Muni Minnesota funds.
Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Ten Top Muni Minnesota Funds
To rank the ten top Muni Minnesota funds, we have used the last one-year return data (from U.S. News). Following are the ten top Muni Minnesota funds:
-
Nuveen Minnesota Intermediate Muni Bd Fd (FAMAX, 3%)
Nuveen Minnesota Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF:FAMAX) primarily invests in municipal bonds in which interest is exempt from Minnesota personal and regular federal income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.27% in the last three months and 4.07% over the past three years. FAMAX has more than $450 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: ST PAUL MINN HSG & REDEV AUTH HEALTH CARE FAC REV 5% and ST LOUIS PARK MINN INDPT SCH DIST NO 283 5%.
-
Wells Fargo Minnesota Tax-Free Fund (NMTFX, 3%)
Wells Fargo Minnesota Tax-Free Fund (MUTF:NMTFX) generally invests in municipal securities, which offer interest that is exempt from federal income tax (and alternative minimum tax) and Minnesota individual income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.15% in the last three months and 3.93% over the past three years. NMTFX has more than $180 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: MINNESOTA ST 5% and ST PAUL MINN INDPT SCH DIST NO 625 CTFS PARTN 5%.
-
Putnam Minnesota Tax Exempt Income Fund (PXMNX, 3%)
Putnam Minnesota Tax Exempt Income Fund (MUTF:PXMNX) invests in tax exempt bonds that are investment-grade and have intermediate- to long-term maturities. This fund has given a return of 1.35% in the last three months and 4.35% over the past three years. PXMNX has more than $150 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 and HENNEPIN CNTY MINN 5%.
-
Delaware Tax-Free MN Intermediate Fund (DXCCX, 3%)
Delaware Tax-Free Minnesota Intermediate Fund (MUTF:DXCCX) primarily invests in municipal securities, the income from which is tax exempt. Also, it aims to maintain the effective portfolio maturity of 10 years or less. This fund has given a return of 1.49% in the last three months and 3.82% over the past three years. DXCCX has more than $90 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: HENNEPIN CNTY MINN REGL RR AUTH 5% and MINNESOTA ST 5%.
-
Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund (FJMNX, 3%)
Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF:FJMNX) aims to maximize current income, which is exempt from the Minnesota state income tax, as well as federal income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.66% in the last three months and 4.69% over the past three years. FJMNX has more than $740 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: WESTERN MINN MUN PWR AGY MINN PWR SUPPLY REV 5% and DULUTH MINN ECONOMIC DEV AUTH HEALTH CARE FACS REV 5%.
-
AB Municipal Income II Minnesota Port (AMNAX, 4%)
AB Municipal Income Fund II Minnesota Portfolio (MUTF:AMNAX) aims to earn the highest level of current income that is exempt from the State of Minnesota personal income tax and federal income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.56% in the last three months and 4.41% over the past three years. AMNAX has more than $57 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: MINNEAPOLIS MINN SPL SCH DIST NO 001 5% and CLOQUET MINN INDPT SCH DIST NO 094 5%.
-
Columbia Minnesota Tax-Exempt Fund (IMNTX, 4%)
Columbia Minnesota Tax-Exempt Fund (MUTF:IMNTX) normally invests in municipal obligations that are exempt from federal, as well as from Minnesota State and local income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.67% in the last three months and 4.78% over the past three years. IMNTX has more than $815 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: METROPOLITAN COUNCIL MINN MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL MET AREA 5% and ROCHESTER MINN HEALTH CARE FACS REV 5%.
-
Delaware Tax-Free MN Fund (DEFFX, 4%)
Delaware Tax-Free Minnesota Fund (MUTF:DEFFX) generally puts money in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from Minnesota state personal and federal income taxes. This fund has given a return of 1.67% in the last three months and 4.39% over the past three years. DEFFX has more than $611 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: DAKOTA & WASH CNTYS MINN HSG & REDEV AUTH BLOOMINGTON MTG REV 8.38% and PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 4.75%.
-
SIT Minnesota Tax Free Income Fund (SMTFX, 5%)
Sit Minnesota Tax-Free Income Fund (MUTF:SMTFX) primarily invests in municipal securities in which interest is exempt from regular federal and Minnesota regular personal income tax. This fund has given a return of 1.75% in the last three months and 4.44% over the past three years. SMTFX has more than $723 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: MINNESOTA ST HSG FIN AGY 2.45% and MINNESOTA ST HSG FIN AGY 2.55%.
-
Delaware MN High-Yield Muni Bd Fd (DVMHX, 6%)
Delaware Minnesota High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF:DVMHX) mainly invests in municipal securities, whose income is exempt from federal income tax and Minnesota state personal income taxes. This fund has given a return of 1.95% in the last three months and 5.04% over the past three years. DVMHX has more than $229 million in total assets. Its top two holdings are: MINNEAPOLIS & ST PAUL MINN MET ARPTS COMMN ARPT REV 5% and ST CLOUD MINN HEALTH CARE REV 5%.