5 Retail-Apparel & Shoes Stocks to Buy on Splendid Industry Trends

Launch of newer styles, customization options and digital expansion have brightened up the prospects of the Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry. Levi Strauss (LEVI), Boot Barn (BOOT), Genesco...

By
As Americans look to refresh their wardrobes — thanks to the resumption of social lifestyle, events and occasions — the Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry has been witnessing a resurgence in demand. Sales at clothing & clothing accessories stores have been increasing as more people venture out. Indeed, the pandemic-relief package and stepped-up vaccinations played a major role in boosting consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, companies have been directing resources toward digital platforms, accelerating fleet optimization and augmenting the supply chain. Retailers have been focusing on superior product strategy, advancement of omni-channel capabilities and prudent capital investments. Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, Genesco Inc. GCO, Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS and Tilly's, Inc. TLYS are set to cash in on the opportunities.

