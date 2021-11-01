New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT is a provider of data protection and information management software applications and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Dana Incorporated DAN is a provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd.RE is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for the industrial, infrastructure and residential markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE is the holding company for HarborOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

