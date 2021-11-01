Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Discovery DISCA is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3.

For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at 20 cents per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 75.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $3.16 billion, implies 23.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, the average earnings surprise being 2.8%.



- Zacks

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Discovery’s third-quarter 2021 performance is expected to have benefited from an improved ad-spending environment. The company generates more than 50% of its revenues from advertising.

Discovery boasts of a strong non-fiction content portfolio. The increasing availability of its content across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu and Sling TV is expected to have improved traffic. Strong demand for unscripted content is expected to have aided Dplay.

The company is expected to have benefited from solid viewership of multiple channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, MotorTrend, Science, TLC, ID, Oprah, Eurosport, the Cooking Channel and UKTV Lifestyle.

Resumption of sporting events globally is expected to have boosted growth for Eurosport, which was renamed as Discovery Sports Events during the to-be-reported quarter.

Moreover, Discovery+ is off to an impressive start. Discovery+ ended the second quarter with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers. Availability of Discovery+ on Comcast Xfinity and Amazon Prime Video Channels in the United States, Starzplay in MENA, and Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices in the United Kingdom and Ireland is expected to have aided top-line growth.

International revenues are likely to have been boosted from improving ad-spending environment, particularly in the U.K., Italy, Germany and Poland. Launch of Discovery+ in the United Kingdom for Vodafone’s mobile market is expected to have aided subscriber growth.

However, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives (marketing and content costs) is expected to have hurt profitability in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Discovery has an Earnings ESP of +42.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

AMC Entertainment AMC has an Earnings ESP of +6.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fox FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +6.18% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Wesco International WCC has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Corporation (FOXA): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research