Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

- Zacks

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This company that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.

Bunge Limited BG: This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.88% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research