Is Safe Bulkers (SB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Safe Bulkers (SB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.94. SB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.73 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 5.43, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that SB has a P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.07. Over the past 12 months, SB's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.20, with a median of 0.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that SB has a P/CF ratio of 3.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.37. Over the past year, SB's P/CF has been as high as 7.40 and as low as 2.30, with a median of 3.55.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Safe Bulkers's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research