Burger King will 'offer' the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum in its menu

Grill burger chain Burger King announced a partnership with Robinhood to give away Bitcoin , Ethereum and Dogecoin to members of its Royal Perks loyalty program to consumers who spend $ 5 on the restaurant's app.

Burger King

As reported by the same chain on its website , the jackpot will consist of two million Dogecoin, 200 Ether and (barely) 20 Bitcoin.

Image: Burger King

To redeem the crypto prize, the user will need to have an account with Robinhood. You have until November 21 (or until the cryptocurrency is exhausted) to participate and each diner will be able to collect up to 21 cryptocurrencies for the duration of the promotion. These coins can be claimed until December 17.

Who can participate?

Only people can participate in the promotion:

Over 18 years old (19 years in Alabama and Nebraska).

Do not live in any of the excluded states: Alaska, Hawaii, and Nevada.

Have a Robinhood account.

At the moment the promotion is only available in the United States.

Despite this promotion, Burger King has not confirmed whether it will accept payment with cryptocurrencies in the future.