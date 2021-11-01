What's in Store for Lincoln National (LNC) in Q3 Earnings?

Lincoln National Corporation LNC is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, after the market closes.

- Zacks

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating a rise of 451.39% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $4.88 billion, which suggests a 1.92% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Factors to Note

Lincoln National is set to grow amid favorable conditions. The COVID-19 increased the importance of getting life insurance coverage and the improving employment scenario bodes well for its Group insurance business. Now the pandemic headwinds continue to decline and vaccines are more widely rolled out. This combination of underlying growth and improving mortality results positions the company well for its Life Insurance business as well as Group business.

In Lincoln National’s Annuity business, variable annuity sales without guaranteed living benefits are likely to have grown but the same might have been partly offset by a decline in variable annuity sales with living benefits.

The company’s Retirement business is also poised to benefit from the tailwinds of an improved economic backdrop and an expanding set of retirement solutions products in the near term.

Lincoln National is also adding to its distribution force by attracting insurance advisors and this in turn, will drive its sales.

The company did an impressive job in protecting its investment returns in the face of a low interest rate environment. Its portfolio is performing quite well with high credit quality, which has been improving of late. 96% of its fixed income assets is investment-grade with 59% rated A or higher.

Investment income has been rising from the past many years and this trend should continue

Apart from working on growing its top line via product innovation, the company is focusing on slashing its costs to preserve margins. It continues to report declining expense ratios in most of its businesses. It is investing in client-facing digital tools, which will enrich user experience and enhance the company’s efficiency. Expense-saving initiatives will continue to aid earnings growth.

Earnings Surprise History

The company has an unimpressive earnings surprise history. Its bottom line missed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark twice, the average negative surprise being 22.23%. This is depicted in the chart below:

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lincoln National this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Lincoln National has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Zacks Rank: Lincoln National carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the upcoming releases are as follows:

Voya Financial VOYA currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.23%.

Athene Holding Ltd. ATH is currently Zacks #2 Ranked and has an Earnings ESP of +1.71%.

MetLife Inc. MET has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and is presently a #3 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



MetLife, Inc. (MET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research