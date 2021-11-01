Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

If you have doubts about the fate of your Facebook account now that it has changed its name to Meta, you are not alone.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change of Facebook Inc. to Meta Platforms , the new parent company that will encompass all of the tycoon's businesses and will be the start of his anticipated 'metaverse' . Given this, many users of the social network wonder what will happen to their Facebook account .

Thought Catalog vía Unsplash

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly.

"Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to building social technologies that take us beyond what is possible today through the digital connection," explained the billionaire during the great announcement last Thursday.

“I am proud of what we have built so far and excited for what is to come, when we move [...] beyond the limitations of screens, beyond the limits of physical distance, and into a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities and live new experiences ” , expressed the CEO of Facebook in his speech.

Will my Facebook profile be changed to Meta?

It is important to note that the change from Faceboon Inc. to Meta Platforms , the official name of the new corporate, occurred at the business level and not directly on the social network of the same name.

That is, your Facebook profile will remain in the same place and will not move to another platform or undergo changes in the name . So far, the company has not announced any news in this regard, so everything indicates that the rest of Zuckerber's social networks and companies will not have modifications either.

The only thing that will change with Meta is ...

If you notice, every time you open the apps already mentioned, under the name at the bottom of the screen, the legend “from Facebook” appears. Well now this text will change to " from Meta " in future versions of WhatsApp , according to the Wabetainfo portal, which even shared images of what the intro of the application will look like.

The image caption " from Facebook " or " from Meta " also appears in the Settings section and users of the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS said that they can already see the change. Most likely, this will happen in the next few weeks on Facebook and Instagram.

More About Facebook

Social Media

What I Learned After Posting on 10 Platforms Every Day for 30 Days

Frank Wazeter

Frank Wazeter

Facebook

Can I already buy Meta shares? Facebook's name change skyrocketed the value of Meta Materials

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Facebook, now Meta, already offers a career and certification in Augmented Reality

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

inflation

Goldman Sachs Predicts Fed Will Raise Rates Faster Due to Persistent Inflation

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Reimagining the Way We Work

Why Entrepreneurs Struggle Delegating to Remote Teams

Jeff J Hunter

Jeff J Hunter

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vows to sell Tesla shares if the UN can explain how that will solve world hunger

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More