Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed at $34.47, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 15.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

SFIX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SFIX to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 244.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $572.27 million, up 16.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, which would represent changes of -787.5% and +16.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SFIX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% higher. SFIX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

