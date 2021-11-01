Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $29.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 31.31% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LAC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LAC is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.57%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.85% lower. LAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

