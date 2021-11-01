Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $58.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

KLIC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 603.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.2 million, up 161.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLIC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research