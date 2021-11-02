This Crypto Enthusiast is Excited Over This $1 Mn NFT Purchase

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crypto-magician Carl Runefelt is known for his uncanny accuracy when it comes to guidance in the field of blockchain and digital currencies. A social media superstar in this genre, The Moon Carl has a very popular YouTube channel and has gained over 100,000 followers on Twitter in one month. Yet, it is his latest NFT purchase that is making waves like a real attention-grabber.

For the uninitiated, a non-fungible token or NFT is a digital currency in the form of a unique unit of data stored on digital ledgers called blockchains. It represents items that can be easily replicated, such as images, audio, video, and other electronic files. This means that NFTs can be sold and traded on the digital market, but unlike other currencies, they are not interchangeable.

Carl Runefelt took an interest in an NFT that he thought looked like him. Yet, it was only after making the purchase that he realized the image was that of a female, not a male. And if you thought that was an “oops” moment, Carl paid a whopping $1 million for that NFT! Talk about giving a new meaning to the term “million-dollar man.” Yet, Runefelt is getting a good laugh out of the situation and sharing the chuckles with his followers.

Carl Runefelt remains optimistic about his million-dollar NFT purchase. If anything, this amusing mistake could gain him even more followers as the news catches on. We are all human, and we are all bound to make mistakes. What matters is what we take away from our errors, and Carl Runefelt is taking this expensive flub with cheerful optimism.

There is no doubt that crypto novices and veterans will still seek out Carl Runefelt’s renowned guidance. After all, his predictions have been spot-on to this point, thanks to his meticulous analysis and deep insight into this dynamic market. What’s more important is that everybody needs a laugh every now and then, and this entire situation certainly delivered to that impact!

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.