Instant & Safe: The 5 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers

There are over one billion Instagram users throughout the world. About 50 per cent of all Instagram users follow one or more businesses on the platform. This means that over 500 million users follow the Instagram profiles of businesses. If you could capture just 0.01 per cent of those users and turn them into followers of your profile, you could be one of the biggest influencers on Instagram.

Are you ready to buy Instagram followers? First, you have to find the best site to buy Instagram followers. Any online vendor that sells authentic Instagram followers and delivers them on time is trustworthy. But if the vendor sells fake Instagram followers, then don’t buy them.

Below are the top 5 best sites to buy Instagram followers.

Likes.io

Likes.io has been around for a long time. Their high reputation revolves around its Instagram follower services. They were one of the first companies to sell targeted followers as opposed to random followers. That means when you purchase followers from Likes.io, they will likely be interested in the content of your posts.

They use a smart targeting system to find followers for you based on their specific hashtags, interests, and location. As a result, it increases your chances of receiving real followers who are interested in your Instagram profile and the type of content posted to it.

Don’t worry about getting banned. Likes.io goes the extra mile to ensure the protection of their customers’ Instagram accounts. You can choose whether you want your followers to be delivered instantly or gradually. We recommend the gradual option if you purchase more than 2,500 followers at a time.

Their follower packages range from 100 to 25,000 followers. You can choose to have either high-quality followers or premium followers delivered. Like with Buzzoid’s service, the premium followers are more active than the high-quality followers.

Followers.io

Followers.io is a budget-friendly online vendor where you can buy Instagram followers cheap. Any person or company new to Instagram should start with Followers.io. They offer real followers beginning at $2.87. You can choose to have the followers delivered instantly or gradually.

The purchase screen requires you to select a package from a drop down menu. You can choose packages with between 100 and 10,000 followers. The screen will ask you to submit your Instagram username and email address too. After that, you’ll proceed to the checkout screen and pay for your order. It is as simple as that.

Stormlikes.net

The number one place to buy real Instagram followers is Stormlikes. This merchant has been around the internet for several years now. They have proven themselves to be a trustworthy and reliable vendor for purchasing real Instagram followers.

Stormlikes describes itself as a customer-focused company. What this means is that they put the needs of their customers above everything else. That is why their customer service team is available to answer questions on a 24/7 basis. They can answer any questions you have about their social media services or the orders you have placed with them.

A state-of-the-art delivery system is used to ensure the security of your Instagram profile. There is virtually no risk of getting banned from purchasing followers at Stormlikes. All followers get delivered instantly.

Social-Viral.com

Social-Viral.com brings high-quality followers to your Instagram profile quickly. You can buy follower packages for as low as $1.49 for 50 followers. After you submit your order, the followers should arrive on your profile within 12 hours. These are 100% genuine followers with active accounts. No bot accounts or spam accounts are used.

Generous discounts are offered on bulk purchases. For instance, you could purchase 5,000 followers for $39.99. That is a significant discount from the $1.49 for 50-follower rate. If any of the followers leave or drop off within the first week, the vendor will replace them for free.

Buzzoid

Customers usually experience high retention rates after they purchase followers from Buzzoid. You can choose between “high-quality followers” and “premium followers” Both choices offer 100% authentic followers with real profile photographs. However, the difference is that premium followers are more active than high-quality followers.

Buzzoid delivers followers to customers instantly. You don’t need to submit a password or any personal information. All customers are entitled to a free refill service to replace any dropped followers.

Buy Instagram Followers To Build Your Social Reputation

Not everyone is going to build their new Instagram profiles with organic traffic. You could post high-quality content on your Instagram profile and still never get many followers. Why? Because people have to discover your posted content before they can like it and follow your profile.

There is no point in sitting around and waiting for people to follow your Instagram profile. You need to take the initiative and buy Instagram followers instead. Buying Instagram followers allows you to bypass the long waiting period of obtaining organic followers through traditional marketing methods. Now you can purchase Instagram followers and have them delivered to your profile instantly.

Start slow. Don’t buy one million followers within a week. The main idea is to purchase followers gradually so that they look natural on your profile. It would raise many red flags if your Instagram profile’s follower count jumped from 50 to 500,000 within a few days. It could get your Instagram account suspended or banned if the system catches it.

Therefore, the best approach is to buy a small amount of Instagram followers in the beginning. Try for 100 followers per day until you get to 1,000 followers. Then you can try for 200 followers per day until you get to 5,000 followers. Keep increasing your daily or weekly follower purchases as your overall follower count gets higher.

If done correctly, you won’t raise any red flags in the Instagram system. Many prominent businesses and influencers had done the very same thing when they first started on Instagram. Now they have a high command in their niches, which attracts more followers naturally. However, this wouldn’t have been possible if they hadn’t purchased Instagram followers initially.

The Top 4 Tips For Buying Instagram Followers Online

Buying Instagram followers online may seem like a straightforward process, but you still need to create a strategy for purchasing them. Your goal should be to buy followers who will engage with your content and continue to follow your profile for a long time.

The list above will give you a place to start. You don’t have to worry about finding trustworthy vendors because we have found them for you. However, you’ll still have to sort through the different follower packages and learn how to maximize the return on your investment.

Below are the top 4 tips for buying Instagram followers.

Buy Targeted Followers: You already know the importance of buying authentic Instagram followers. All the websites listed above sell authentic Instagram followers. But it is also crucial for the vendors to sell targeted followers too.

Some vendors go through the trouble of choosing followers for their customers. That way, the followers are more likely going to be interested in the customers’ Instagram content. If you purchase targeted followers, it would mean more engagement with your posts and possibly more customers and leads for your business.

English Speaking Followers: Did you know that 88 per cent of Instagram users live outside of the US? If you buy Instagram followers from any random location in the world, you could end up with several non-English speaking followers on your profile. How are they supposed to understand your video and textual content if they cannot speak or read English?

Non-English speakers will unfollow your profile quickly. That is why you must look for vendors that deliver English speaking followers to their customers. It will ensure that your purchased followers will understand your content.

Gradual Delivery Option: Instant delivery means that all your purchased followers will get delivered within a few minutes after your order has been placed. Gradual delivery means that the delivery of your purchased followers will get spread out over a particular period of time, such as a week or month.

We already talked about the importance of gradual deliveries. So, it would help if you look for vendors that offer a gradual delivery option. Then your Instagram profile’s rising follower count look more natural.

Review Your Profile Analytics: Please make sure you regularly review the analytics of your Instagram profile after you start purchasing followers for it. This will help you determine whether your investment is paying off or not.

Instagram has a special analytical tool feature called “Insights.” It is available for business and creator accountholders only. If you don’t have one of those accounts, make sure you upgrade to use Insights.

Insights allows you to learn more about your followers, such as their demographics and the specific actions they take on your profile. Focus on the location, gender and age range of your followers. This information is essential because it will help you determine which type of content your followers like to see.

Conclusion

The future of social media is a bright one. Over the next ten years, people will stop relying on television commercials, newspaper advertisements or radio announcements for their information. Instead, they will get all their news and education from social media channels and profiles.

Buying Instagram followers is the perfect way to become influential in the social media world. An Instagram profile with thousands of followers is considered an authority in its niche. The best part is that the cost of purchasing Instagram followers is a fraction of the cost of buying television or radio advertisements. The results are significantly better too.