A German company says Facebook was inspired by its logo to create the Meta badge

Recently, Facebook changed its brand identity and now we will meet the parent company of several social networks as Meta . In this context, the German company M-sense Migräne, owner of an application to treat migraine, pointed out that the new logo of Mark Zuckerberg 's firm is quite similar to that of its platform.

captura vía Google Play | Meta vía Twitter

“We are very honored that @facebook they were inspired by our migraine app logo; perhaps they are also inspired by our data privacy procedures, ”said M-sense Migräne, via Twitter.

We are very honored that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they'll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well

#dataprivacy #meta #facebook pic.twitter.com/QY7cota36r - M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 29, 2021

M-sense Migräne, is a spin-off of the Humboldt University of Berlin, which focuses on helping migraine sufferers in Germany and qualifies as a prescription app.

"The 'prescription apps' are tested by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and approved as digital health apps (DiGA). All DiGAs meet the highest standards of security and data protection and must demonstrate their effectiveness They are prescribed by doctors and health insurance companies cover the costs ... Our DiGA helps you reduce your headaches and deal with your migraines in a self-determined way. We developed the personalized treatment program for M-sense Migraine together with leading headache specialists. Combines a wide range of non-drug therapy methods from clinical practice, based on modern migraine treatment guidelines, available to you anytime, anywhere " explains his description of Google Play.