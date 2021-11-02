Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Covanta Holding's (CVA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark

Covanta Holding (CVA) posts better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Also, both the bottom and the top line rise on a year-over-year basis.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA posts third-quarter earnings of 22 cents per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by 22.2%. The bottom line also surged from the year-ago quarter’s tally by 450%.

- Zacks

Revenues

In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $539 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516 million by 4.5%. The top line also improved 9.8% year over year, primarily owing to higher waste, energy and materials sales revenues.

 

Covanta Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Covanta Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Covanta Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Covanta Holding Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the third quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $169 million, up 32% from $128 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total operating expenses summed $465 million, up 5.4% year over year.

Interest expenses were $31 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reading.

Financial Condition

Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $54 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $55 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $2,338 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $2,396 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $247 million, higher than $191 million in the comparable period of last year.

Deal Update

Covanta Holding’s decision to sell all its shares to EQT Infrastructure received shareholder approval on Oct 12. The deal is expected to close by this year-end, contingent onfinal regulatory approvals. The company’s UK construction and commissioning activities are also moving ahead per plans.

Zacks Rank

Covanta Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Release

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP reported earnings of 24 cents per unit for third-quarter 2021, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 62.5%.

Upcoming Results

Evergy Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.68.

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 70 cents.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Are Investors Undervaluing Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Right Now?

Stocks

Should Value Investors Buy Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock?

Stocks

Should Value Investors Buy Synchrony (SYF) Stock?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

When the World Goes Dark, Will Your Business Keep the Lights On?

Stefanie Ricchio

Stefanie Ricchio

Trademarks

A German company says Facebook was inspired by its logo to create the Meta badge

Entrepreneur en Español
Blockchain

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo

Read More