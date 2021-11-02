Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $60.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had gained 10.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.

TOL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TOL is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.91 billion, up 14.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TOL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. TOL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TOL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means TOL is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

