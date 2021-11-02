This Crypto-Based Metaverse Will Do What Mark Zuckerberg Can’t

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Folks, we’ve discussed The Metaverse in detail in these very pages before, so you know it’s a massive hypergrowth megatrend that has our attention. And now that Mark Zuckerberg & Co. are pivoting Facebook – er, Meta – to focus on building out the metaverse, it’s all over everybody’s radar.

Here’s what we know so far: Meta has appointed the 15-year Facebook veteran, Andrew Bosworth, to lead its plunge into the metaverse. Bosworth, a hardware guy who has led Facebook’s Reality Labs division to build consumer hardware and software like Facebook’s Quest VR headset, previously also led Facebook’s advertising business.

We think it’s pretty safe to say that Meta’s idea of the metaverse will be substantially different from the metaverse that we envision. But, aside from being a fancy-sounding buzzword, what even is the metaverse?

Let’s break this down…

The metaverse, in its simplest terms, is a virtual replica of the real world.

It’s a virtual environment that you can “plug into” via virtual reality technology to hang out with friends, play games, work, create, and more. Perhaps the best way to think about the metaverse is as “embodied internet” versus today’s “mobile internet,” wherein as opposed to just looking at the internet through various mobile screens, you will be embedded into the internet through various virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices, like smart glasses and headsets.

Now, before you go on saying that “this is the stuff of science fiction and it will never happen in our lifetimes,” let me stop you there and simply say the following: Yes, this is the stuff of science fiction, but it’s also finally turning into a reality. That’s how far technology has come over the past few years.

Every major tech company out there – from Apple, to Facebook, to Google – is working on and has successfully created AR-enabled hardware devices that will form the basis for humans connecting to the metaverse. Several other companies – like Unity Software, Snap, and Roblox – are building the software platforms that are allowing developers to create metaverse experiences.

This is all happening right now .

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has already rolled out augmented reality (AR) lenses and advertising opportunities. Apple’s latest smartphone integrates LiDAR technology for AR capability. And “Meta” is clearly gearing up to go all-in with AR tech.

In other words, the “next big thing” in the technology space is emerging right now.

But let’s break that statement down further. Why, exactly, is everyone so excited about the metaverse?

Because, with the metaverse, you’re basically creating an entirely new world – and in doing so, you’re unlocking a whole new world of economic opportunities. We believe some of the biggest economic opportunities in the metaverse will be as follows:

Metaverse gaming. Gaming is going to fundamentally change, from playing a character on a digital screen with a controller, to immersing yourself into a digital world and actually being that character. Which companies are going to make the best metaverse games? Those are the future titans of the $176 BILLION global gaming industry.

Gaming is going to fundamentally change, from playing a character on a digital screen with a controller, to immersing yourself into a digital world and actually being that character. Which companies are going to make the best metaverse games? Those are the future titans of the $176 BILLION global gaming industry. Metaverse advertising. Advertising is going to fundamentally change, too. Today, we see display and video ads on digital screens. In the metaverse, we will be interacting with VR ads that could come in various forms, from a virtual character trying to sell us on a bottle of shampoo to a pop-out movie ad like we all saw in Back to the Future. Who is going to build the metaverse worlds to house all those ads? Who is going to build the best metaverse advertising tech? Those are the future titans of the $455 BILLION digital advertising industry.

Advertising is going to fundamentally change, too. Today, we see display and video ads on digital screens. In the metaverse, we will be interacting with VR ads that could come in various forms, from a virtual character trying to sell us on a bottle of shampoo to a pop-out movie ad like we all saw in Back to the Future. Who is going to build the metaverse worlds to house all those ads? Who is going to build the best metaverse advertising tech? Those are the future titans of the $455 BILLION digital advertising industry. Metaverse objects. Today, we place high value on the physical objects we own in the real world. In the future, we will place high value on the digital objects we own in the metaverse — especially as the metaverse integrates more completely with the blockchain for the creation of unique NFTs. The market for physical objects measures well in excess of $500 BILLION. The market for digital objects will be that big one day.

Between just those three opportunities, we’re talking about the creation of a trillion-dollar economic opportunity with the metaverse.

Do you see why Zuckerberg is so excited about this stuff?

He’s not alone. We’re just as excited.

But we’re not looking to invest in this booming megatrend by buying “Meta” stock. Instead, we think the best way to invest in the metaverse is through buying cryptos .

Yep. You heard that right. To play the metaverse megatrend, invest in cryptos.

That’s because the creation of the metaverse is about more than virtualizing the real world – it’s about unlocking a whole new degree of freedom for consumers. It’s about allowing people to take on new identities, explore new interests, gain new influence, play new games, meet new people – it’s all about giving people more opportunities.

And let’s be honest, Big Tech companies aren’t really about that.

Faceboo—er—Meta, isn’t about that. It’s about making money. So, to monetize its metaverse, Meta is going to overcrowd its metaverse with ads and promotional products that just don’t mesh with the underlying ethos of the metaverse.

That’s why we need Blockchain metaverses.

Blockchain metaverses are decentralized metaverses that aren’t owned and operated by a central entity – but rather, are built on the blockchain and governed by stakeholders.

Their big advantage is they don’t have to make money via ads because they make money via the creation of a new cryptocurrency, and, therefore, these metaverses won’t be weighed down by ads and promotions.

They’ll be truly free.

