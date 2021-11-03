Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

- Zacks

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KLA Corporation KLAC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

KLA Corp has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



KLA Corporation (KLAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research