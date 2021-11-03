Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
DOW, CNX, OXY, and KLAC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 3, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CNX Resources Corporation. peg-ratio-ttm | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
KLA Corporation KLAC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
KLA Corporation Price and Consensus
KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote
KLA Corp has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KLA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
KLA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | KLA Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report
KLA Corporation (KLAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research