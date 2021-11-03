Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics beat the consensus mark for the sixth straight quarter. The top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis.

- Zacks

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share was 93 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues of $414.8 million beat the consensus mark of $404 million. The top line surged 17% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $184.5 million, reflecting an increase of 15% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During third-quarter 2021, revenues in the segment totaled $412.7 million compared with $320.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The uptick can primarily be attributed to closure of operations of its properties in the prior-year quarter on account of the pandemic, and increased visitation. The segments’ adjusted EBITDA was $197.9 million, up 40% year over year.

Native American Management: During the quarter, the segment’s revenues were $0.2 million compared with $30.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, up from $29.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2021, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $89.9 million compared with $91 million in the previous quarter.

Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter stood at $2.68 billion compared with $2.7 billion as on Jun 30, 2021.

Red Rock Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Gaming Picks

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the same space include Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL, Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD and International Game Technology PLC IGT. All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Accel Entertainment’s fiscal 2022 earnings is likely to witness growth of 23.8% year over year.

Boyd Gaming has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 42.8%.

International Game Technology fiscal 2022 earnings is likely to witness growth of 945.2% year over year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



International Game Technology (IGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.